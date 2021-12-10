Evertz Technologies Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$12.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.11. The company has a market cap of C$993.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,526. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

