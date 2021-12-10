Cormark Weighs in on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.78.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$911.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.19. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$24.08 and a 12-month high of C$49.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

