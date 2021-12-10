Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.