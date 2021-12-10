Scott Andrew Smith Sells 628 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 628 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $14,462.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 399 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $9,532.11.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $11,589.42.

On Monday, November 22nd, Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $11,278.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92.

BioAtla stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BioAtla by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 727,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,507 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

