Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $15,185,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

