2,599 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $756,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $28.67 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

