V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.04 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

