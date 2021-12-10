V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $363.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.10. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.88 and a 52 week high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

