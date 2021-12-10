International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 478,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 746,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,798,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.25. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

