United Bank Has $5.07 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Bank decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $333.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

