Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.