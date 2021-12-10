Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

