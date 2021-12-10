Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

