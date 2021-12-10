Vail Resorts’ (MTN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $336.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.15. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.