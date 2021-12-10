Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in American Tower by 6.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

