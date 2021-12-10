Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

