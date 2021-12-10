Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

