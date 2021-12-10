Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

