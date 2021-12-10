Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $439,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 170.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after purchasing an additional 766,433 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.