Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,944. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

