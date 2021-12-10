Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.14) to GBX 2,470 ($32.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.17) to GBX 2,300 ($30.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,594 ($34.40).

ABF opened at GBX 1,941.50 ($25.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,894.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,052.38.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.31), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($604,951.24).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

