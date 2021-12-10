Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.80 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

