Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.96 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

