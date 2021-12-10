Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Anthem were worth $45,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $419.66 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

