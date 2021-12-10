Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shopify were worth $47,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,494.95 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,489.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

