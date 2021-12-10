FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

NYSE FDS opened at $462.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.49 and a 200-day moving average of $383.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

