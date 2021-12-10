iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$9.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.60 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of IRBT opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

