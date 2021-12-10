Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NOG opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

