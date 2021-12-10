Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.