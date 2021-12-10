Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Allegion were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

ALLE opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

