iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

