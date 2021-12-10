Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.