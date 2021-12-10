Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,947,000 after buying an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after buying an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $48.48 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.