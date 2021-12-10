Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,960 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.