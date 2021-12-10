Reviewing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

This table compares Dynex Capital and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.54 $177.53 million $4.72 3.65 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.41 -$139.45 million ($0.87) -3.23

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99% Diversified Healthcare Trust -14.48% -8.23% -2.93%

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dynex Capital pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dynex Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dynex Capital and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 75.71%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.