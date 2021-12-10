Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 45.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.