Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

