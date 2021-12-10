Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 0.4%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 122,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,001,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.78 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £14.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.11.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

