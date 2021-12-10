Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 90,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 174,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 target price on Gensource Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.27 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33.

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

