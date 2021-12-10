Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Down 3.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.10 and last traded at $92.04. 857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

