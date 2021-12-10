Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00.

HSY opened at $183.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

