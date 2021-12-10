Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

