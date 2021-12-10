TheStreet Downgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to C

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

