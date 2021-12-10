Head to Head Contrast: GSE Systems (GVP) vs. Its Competitors

GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GSE Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% GSE Systems Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

This table compares GSE Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million -$10.54 million 2.62 GSE Systems Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.18

GSE Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems’ rivals have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GSE Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GSE Systems Competitors 2484 12638 23445 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.40%. Given GSE Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSE Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

