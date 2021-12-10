Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $470.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.90 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

