Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $415,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.57 and a 200 day moving average of $327.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

