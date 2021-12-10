Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 804,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,785,000 after acquiring an additional 72,561 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 195,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

