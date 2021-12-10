Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

