Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $53.44. 661,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,922,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

