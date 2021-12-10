Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 219 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NXRT stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

